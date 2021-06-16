Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says re-opening B.C.’s border to the U.S. ‘is not in our best interest’ right now. (B.C. Government photo) Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (B.C. Government photo)

B.C. records 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, four deaths

Vaccination of young people rising quickly, near 75 per cent

B.C. public health officials confirmed 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, running low and stable over the past five days as adult vaccination rates have passed 76 per cent.

Immunization of young people aged 12 to 17 has risen rapidly since vaccines were approved for that age group, catching up to adult immunization with 74.6 per cent having received a first dose by Wednesday.

The province reported four additional coronavirus deaths, for a total of 1,738 since the pandemic began. There are 134 people in hospital, down from 136 on Tuesday, and 41 in intensive care, up from 39 in the past 24 hours.

“Of the new cases, 27 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 51 are in the Fraser Health region, four are in the Island Health region, 31 are in the Interior Health region and there are no new cases in the Northern Health region,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement June 16. “Please note, today’s case counts are provisional and may be adjusted once verified.”

In senior care, an outbreak at Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna has been declared over. Second outbreaks continue to be monitored at Cherington Place and Glenwood Seniors Community in Surrey, and active outbreaks continue at Heritage Manor in Fort St. John and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

