Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stayed low and steady Thursday as health officials work to keep up with demand for second doses with shifts in expected vaccine supplies.

Clinics around the province are booking “tens of thousands” of vaccine appointments each day, and while Pfizer vaccine shipments are expected to be reduced during the first two weeks of July, B.C. expects to keep up with those appointments, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said June 17.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said while deliveries of Pfizer from the federal government will be lower as of July 5, “significant new supplies of Moderna vaccine” have already begun arriving in B.C. each week and that is expected to continue in July as Pfizer shipments return to previous levels in the second half of the month.

Henry said B.C.’s policy of providing the same vaccine for second doses remains the first choice, but research is showing the two messenger RNA vaccines are “considered interchangeable” and one or the other will be offered in cases where both are not available at a clinic on a given day.

As of June 17, 74.8 per cent of all eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and up have received a first dose of vaccine, and 76.5 per cent of adults.

Public health authorities reported 120 new cases for the 24 hours up to June 17, up slightly from 113 on Wednesday and consistent with results since last week.

There has been one additional coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours, an 80-year-old patient at Richmond Hospital who contracted the virus during an outbreak that temporarily suspended elective surgeries there. That outbreak and one at Kelowna General Hospital have been declared over, and there are no current outbreaks in acute care facilities.

There are three active outbreaks in senior care facilities, after a second outbreak at Cherington Place in Surrey has been declared over. Active outbreaks continue at Glenwood Seniors Community in Surrey, Heritage Manor in Fort St. John and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

Of the latest 120 cases, 53 were found in the Fraser Health region, 13 in Vancouver Coastal, 43 in the Interior Health region, five in Northern Health and five on Vancouver Island.

RELATED: B.C. premier roasted for taxing COVID-19 business aid

RELATED: B.C. schools going back to ‘near normal’ next fall

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Kelowna Cabs reaches tentative agreement with dispatchers union
Next story
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

Just Posted

Erin Jackson, the city’s director of corporate services, was appointed acting chief administrative officer for the City of Salmon Arm on June 15, 2021. (Photo contributed)
City of Salmon Arm appoints acting chief administrative officer

Heads of two city department to temporarily fill empty CAO position

The old Dirty Dirt Farm Co-op sign now hangs in the forest behind one of the cabins. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: The saga of the Dirty Dirt Farm Co-op

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Brook Kosick competes in the barrel racing event at a BC High School Rodeo Association rodeo in Quesnel, which was held from June 11-13, 2021. (Cassidy Dankochik - Black Press)
VIDEO: 14-year-old Salmon Arm rodeo athlete Brook Kosick competes at provincial level

Quesnel rodeo on June 11-13 was first of season for Kosick, who said it meant everything to be back

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Second dose vaccinations accelerating throughout region: Interior Health

To date, more than 675,000 doses have been administered throughout the region

The third and last day of the Walking Our Spirits Home procession, honouring residential school survivors, the ones who never made it home and all those affected by the institutions, began at the Kamloops Indian Residential School on June 11 and stopped on June 13 outside the Adams Lake conference centre near Chase. The third day began about 10.5 kilometres from the centre and when it was complete, a closing ceremony was held. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Walking Our Spirits Home from Kamloops provides path to healing

First Nations in and beyond Secwépemc territory join in to honour residential school survivors

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

More flames
Lake Country home destroyed in massive blaze

Fire crews are responding to 10839 Hallam Drive

(Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Kelowna Cabs reaches tentative agreement with dispatchers union

The tentative agreement could help end the dispute between the taxi company and the dispatchers

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

201 First Street West 1980s. Prior revitalization. (Photo from Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Man who redesigned downtown Revelstoke honoured with lifetime achievement award

Robert Inwood has worked on historical projects across the province

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

The weekly COVID-19 map for June 6 to 12. (BC CDC)
South Okanagan sees only 5 new cases in last week

The Similkameen Valley went a second week without any new cases

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)
Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

A heart of ribbons is seen on the fence of Highroad Academy along Chilliwack Central Road on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Orange Heart Memorial campaign launches in Vernon on National Indigenous Peoples Day

North Okanagan Friendship Center raising funds for bench, mural memorializing 215 discovered in Kamloops

Most Read