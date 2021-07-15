Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. records 1st COVID-related death in a week; 54 new cases

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area

B.C. officials have announced the province’s first COVID-19 death in one weeks time as 54 more people test positive for the respiratory illness.

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.

Twenty new cases were recorded in Interior Health, followed by 19 in Fraser Health, nine in Vancouver Coastal, five in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

There are currently 650 active cases of COVID-19, of which 63 people are in hospital and 12 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 79.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose, with 51.9 per cent of people receiving their second jab.

Currently, there is one active outbreak in acute care at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Post-pandemic funds pave Okanagan recovery
Next story
Paramedics union: Full-time, 24/7 staffing a good start for North Okanagan-Shuswap communities

Just Posted

Wildfire conditions at Hunakwa Lake have prompted an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert for Seymour Arm still in place as wildfire nearly triples in size

Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES veterans Sherman “Tank” Doucette and Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne are scheduled to take the Music in the Bay stage, with Doucette performing on July 15 and Wayne on Aug. 12. (File photo)
Musicians eager to play Music in the Bay stage by Shuswap Lake

A candlelight vigil for brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer is being held in Salmon Arm on Sunday, July 18. (Facebook photos)
Vigil to be held in Salmon Arm to honour the Stemmer brothers

A BC Emergency Health Services ambulance. (File photo)
Paramedics union: Full-time, 24/7 staffing a good start for North Okanagan-Shuswap communities