B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

As British Columbians look ahead to officials implementing their restart plan, the province continues to see more cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Thirty-three more people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday (May 7).

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died.

Of those fighting the contagious respiratory illness, which has no cure or vaccine, 76 are currently in hospital with 20 of those in intensive care.

The new cases come a day after Premier John Horgan released the provinces multi-phase plan to re-open the economy and loosen some restrictions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmissions.

Henry reminded British Columbians that we are still in Phase One in the plan, at least until May long weekend, and urged people to continue practising physical distancing and safe hygiene, such as washing hands frequently.

“We must continue what we are doing for a bit longer. We must continue the measures we are taking to bend our curve down,” she said.

“The future is in our hands and we must continue to wash them.”

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Health Minister Adrian Dix said restrictions on visits to long-term care homes will remain in place indefinitely.

“We know how difficult it is. Personally, I know how difficult it is,” he said. “The primary goal is ensuring the safety and health of people in long-term care.”

Henry encouraged people to be compassionate with one another and, as always: Be calm, be kind and be safe.

More to come.

Coronavirus

