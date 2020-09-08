A member of the media films during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C.

The province recorded 429 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day long weekend, and two deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. recorded 123 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 116 from Saturday to Sunday, 107 from Sunday to Monday and 83 from Monday to Tuesday (Sept. 8).

That brings B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,591, and 213 deaths. There are currently 1,386 active cases and more than 3,000 people being monitored due to close contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Henry said there are three new health care outbreaks: Burnaby Hospital, Rideau Retirement Residence, both in Burnaby, and Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver. That brings B.C.’s total number of health care outbreaks to 14, with 11 of them in long-term care.

The provincial health officer also shut down nightclubs and banquet halls and limited late-night alcohol sales in bars and restaurants.

Henry said that it was time to sharply shrink social circles as fall and back-to-school season began. She said March levels of social interactions are a “good guide” as to how far people should pull back.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. to shut down nightclubs, limit late-night alcohol sales at bars, restaurants

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged after cougar harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park
Next story
B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Just Posted

Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Blind Bay home

One of the accused is in custody in what police say was a targeted crime, two still at large

Prepare for hot weather, possibly smoky skies in the Shuswap

Environment Canada predicts temperatures five to 10 degrees higher than normal for the week

Central Okanagan MPs remain on shadow cabinet

Tracy Gray shadow minister for export promotion, international trade; Dan Albas moves to environment

Morning Start: Apple briefly had its own clothing and lifestyle line in 1986

Your morning start for Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

Rock flies off hillside, strikes transport truck on Highway 1 near Chase

RCMP report the semi had to be towed after the August incident but the driver was not badly injured

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Okanagan camera club adapts to challenging times

The club has successfully adapted their fall program to accommodate the changing times.

Two Kamloops men arrested in connection with a string of burglaries

A search warrant was executed at a home in the Brocklehurst area, where thousands of dollars in stolen property

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Road rage fist fight breaks out on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The fight between two men happened on the evening of Sept. 6

Update: Smoke from United States wildfires prompts air quality statement for Okanagan

Environment Canada anticipates the Okanagan will be nestled in smoke throughout the week

Most Read