New daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health to Aug. 22, 2021, seven-day moving average in white. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

New daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health to Aug. 22, 2021, seven-day moving average in white. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. records 641 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday as restrictions return

No additional deaths or outbreaks in health care facilities

B.C. recorded 641 more cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday, continuing a steep rise in infections since late July.

There are 138 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Aug. 24, up from 133 on Monday, and 78 in intensive care, down from 80 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths or outbreaks in long-term or acute care facilities reported since Monday.

B.C.’s daily new cases hit 724 on Saturday, a level not seen since May, declining to 545 on Sunday and 442 on Monday. The seven-day average of new cases has risen steeply since early July to more than 500 in a fourth wave of infections driven by the Delta variant that has spread most quickly in the Central Okanagan region.

The province has enacted new rules for Sept. 13, restricting entry to restaurants, night clubs, movie theatres, indoor sports events to people who show a new B.C. Vaccine Card with at least one dose administered. The province also moved to restore its mask requirement for indoor public spaces, effective Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Of new cases reported from Aug. 9 to 22, 83.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated, with the majority having no vaccine at all. Hospitalization data for that period shows 108 (77%) of people admitted to hospital were unvaccinated, 11 (7.9%) were partially vaccinated and 20 (14.4%) were fully vaccinated.

RELATED: B.C. brings back mask mandate for indoor shared spaces

RELATED: Masks required for grade 4 and up in B.C. school plan

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Cool weather and rain helping on Garrison Lake wildfire
Next story
Parties pitch plans to help young people buy homes, seniors retire in security

Just Posted

Sasha Eugene and her grandma Audrey Eugene walk through Sicamous on Aug. 23 on their Medicine freedom walk, bringing the spirits home, from Kamloops to Invermere where they live. Sasha’s great-grandmother Marge went to residential school in Kamloops while Audrey was taken to Cranbrook. (Photo contributed)
To honour children, Shuswap woman takes two walks from two residential schools

Graham Baker receives the 2021 Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award from board president Mark Thio. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce announces scholarship winner

A man and a woman are in police custody following an alleged targeted attack west of Salmon Arm on Aug. 23, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP recommend kidnapping charge in alleged targeted attack

Plan recommends universal water meters for Salmon Arm as water system stretched by extreme temperatures this summer. (File photo)
Meters seen as top option for conserving Salmon Arm water