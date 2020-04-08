COVID-19 has resulted in a number of closures and cancellations. (Canadian Press photo)

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

B.C. has recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at least two of those deaths are linked to ongoing outbreaks at two of the 21 care homes in B.C. A total of 48 people have now died.

“We are in the thick of it right now, we are still watching what is happening across the country and the globe,” Henry said during a news conference on Wednesday (April 8). “It is not the time to let up.”

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus, which has no cure nor vaccine, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 445 in the province.

The new cases come just a few hours after Premier John Horgan announced new enforcement measures for those travelling into B.C. from overseas and the U.S.

READ MORE: Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Moving forward, arriving travellers – including those being repatriated by the Canadian government, will need a detailed plan in place of how they will self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days under the federal Quarantine Act.

“We must make sure we are there to support and welcome them and make sure they have the means to be able to adhere to the self-isolation plan,” Henry said.

READ MORE: 11 inmates at Mission Institution test positive for COVID-19

ALSO READ: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

COVID-19 in Canada
More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Coronavirus

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

