B.C. Ambulance paramedic Jeff Booton cleans his ambulance at station 233 in Lions Bay, B.C. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Booton was among the people who cared for a COVID-19 patient. The doctors and nurses who care for the critically ill already understand death is a reality. But COVID-19 has added an emotional burden to their work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

Three more seniors in longterm care have died as a result of COVID-19, the provincial health officer said Monday (May 4).

B.C.’s deaths now total 117, largely among seniors. The province has recorded 53 new cases since Saturday for a total of 2,224 test positive results. Of those, 1,417 have recovered.

“Every area in B.C. has been affected,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

There are currently 77 people in hospital with the virus, with 20 of them in ICU. There have been 266 residents longterm care residents and 168 staff who have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 134 cases of COVID-19 at the Mission Institution, the worst-affected prison in Canada. Of those cases, 121 are among inmates at the medium security facility and 13 are among staff.

B.C. reported its first case of COVID-19 on Jan. 28 and had its first community transmission case on March 5.

READ MORE: Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

READ MORE: Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

Just Posted

Another summer Shuswap tradition on hold due to COVID-19

Wednesday on the Wharf concert series in Salmon Arm postponed

Column: City of Salmon Arm, organizations doing their part amidst virus

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Owners of award-winning Shuswap winery reflect on legacy

For 10 years, Recline Ridge’s Graydon and Maureen Ratzlaff have worked to advance region’s reputation

Flare gun shot at North Okanagan RCMP in stolen SUV chase

Spike belt succesfully stalls vehicle, Salmon Arm man facing numerous charges

Okanagan motorcyclists spread positivity, one retirement home at a time

The riders have visited retirement homes around the South Okanagan, thanking front line workers

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Older men with underlying illness most at risk of coronavirus

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

The tough decision was announced May 4

Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Millionaires’ Row Cider opened its doors on May 1

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Flooding causes Highway 5A to close

Highway 5A is closed between Merritt and Kamloops

Create meaningful connections as pandemic continues: CMHA Kelowna

‘We have to recognize we’re in a crisis and we need to give ourselves the grace and the time in order to manage it’

U.S. caribou near Revelstoke survive first year

Recent surveys indicate further decline for the animal near Revelstoke

Letter: Risk of nuclear weapons use grows with increasing arsenal

Organization asks that nuclear arms control and disarmament be made a national priority

Most Read