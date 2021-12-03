B.C. reports 405 new cases of COVID-19

Six new deaths from COVID-19, says ministry

A traveller exits the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The province has seen over 400 new cases of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

In a Friday (Dec. 3) update, the ministry reported 405 new cases, including five epi-linked cases, bringing the provincial total to 219,584 cases. There are 3,071 active cases, with 276 in hospital, 95 in intensive care and the remainder self-isolated and recovering.

Fraser Health region saw 110 new cases, Interior Health saw 97 new diagnoses, Island Health 96, Northern Health 57, Vancouver Coastal Health 45 and no new cases reported from abroad.

Six new deaths have been reported over the span of the last 24 hours, the ministry said, with three from Fraser Health, two in the Island Health region and one in Vancouver Coastal Health.

A new health-care facility outbreak has been reported at Ponderosa Lodge in the Interior Health region.

In terms of vaccinations, 88.5 per cent of adults and 88 per cent of people 12 and over have received two doses respectively and 81.8 per cent of people five and older have been twice vaccinated.

