A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. reports 677 new cases, 1 death due to COVID-19

There are 288 people in hospital, nearly half of whom are in ICU

The province is reporting 677 new cases of COVID-19 and one death as of Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Of the new cases, 237 are in Fraser Health, 102 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 153 are in Interior Health, 99 are in Northern Health and 86 are in Island Health. Twenty of the new cases are epi-linked.

There are 6,165 active cases of the virus out of a total of 167,416 since the pandemic began. There are 288 people in hospital, of whom 140 are in ICU.

The new fatality occurred in Northern Health, bringing the death toll up to 1,866.

B.C.’s first-dose vaccination rate has reached 86.5 per cent while the second-dose rate has reached 79.4 per cent.

There is one new health-care facility outbreak at Westminster House in Fraser Health, while the one at Brock Fahrni in Vancouver Coastal Health has been declared over.

There are currently outbreaks in the following long-term care facilities: Northcrest Care Centre, Menno Home, Westminster House (Fraser Health), Arbutus Care Centre, Louis Brier Home and Hospital, Opal by Element (Vancouver Coastal Health), Village at Mill Creek – second floor, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre, Spring Valley Care Centre, Kamloops Seniors Village, Hillside Village, The Hamlets at Westsyde, Joseph Creek Care Village (Interior Health), Sunset Lodge (Island Health) and Jubilee Lodge (Northern Health) and in these assisted or independent living facilities: Nicola Meadows, David Lloyd Jones, Sun Pointe Village, Hardy View Lodge and Rose Woods Village (Interior Health)

There are outbreaks in these acute care facilties: Chilliwack General Hospital (Fraser Health), Fort St. John Hospital (Northern Health) and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (Interior Health).

READ MORE: Newborn with COVID sent home from ICU, second child remains in critical care

READ MORE: Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap tackle wildfire prevention
Next story
Nova Scotia ‘family that could’ perishes at rural summer getaway creation

Just Posted

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservative; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election. (Contributed)
Candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap tackle wildfire prevention

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm on Sept. 1, 2021 after three staff and one resident tested postive for the virus. (File photo)
COVID-19 numbers in Salmon Arm long-term care facility grow slightly

From left to right: Conservative candidate Mel Arnold, People’s Party candidate Kyle Delfing, Liberal candidate Shelley Desautels, Green Party candidate Andrea Gunner and New Democratic Party candidate Ron Johnston. The candidates all participated in the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce’s all-candidates forum on Sept. 10 and 11, 2021. (Sicamous chamber images)
North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates talk affordable housing

Jake Johnson stars as Leif, an aimless 40ish California bongo-drum player, with a strong case of arrested development in the film Ride the Eagle, playing twice at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Sept. 18. (Contributed)
Shuswap Film Society returns with Ride the Eagle