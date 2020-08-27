FILE – Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19. (B.C. Government image)

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

B.C. is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday (Aug. 27).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5,372, while B.C.’s death toll is now at 204. The new death is of a long-term care resident is Fraser Health.

There are 906 people currently recovering from COVID-19. Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus, seven of whom are in ICU. An additional 2,810 people are being monitored by public health due to possible exposure to the virus.

A new community outbreak has been identified at a water treatment plant construction site near Alfred, B.C., in Interior Health.

The province is also beginning to report suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which Henry said is “associated in some parts of the world with COVID-19.”

There have been eight suspected cases in children in B.C. They are dubbed as suspected cases because none of the children tested positive for COVID-19, had antibodies from the virus or had any possible exposure. Two children had to be admitted to intensive care but all have recovered.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Just Posted

Algae bloom in Shuswap Lake called ‘unprecedented’

The bloom has been difficult to track because monitoring was cut back due to COVID-19.

Shuswap man who head-butted RMCP officer must apologize

Judge congratulates accused on his new-found sobriety

Column: Black henbane: Shuswap botanical phenomena

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

The turtle didn’t cross the road, thanks to Gardom Lake group

Shuswap volunteers create nesting site to help protect species under threat

Morning Start: Swedish traffic cams once entered obedient drivers into a lottery

Your morning start for Thursday, August 27, 2020

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Keremeos children’s author aims to normalize disabilities with new book

Gus Gets Going tells the story of a boy who uses a wheelchair living life to the fullest

Kelowna RCMP search for missing 80-year-old man

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area

No one shot after bullets fly at the Kelowna Ramada

RCMP say two men were targeted by a single shooter

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to offer large item collection

Furniture, mattresses, box springs and large appliances to be picked up in October

Christie Mountain wildfire: Evacuation alert for 319 properties rescinded

Residents are asked to refer to their fire re-entry kit for information on roads, water, more

Wildfire crews burning fuels to reduce Christie Mountain wildfire behaviour

Smoke will continue to be visible from the vicinity of the wildfire as a result of fuel management

Most Read