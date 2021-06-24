B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

B.C. reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Roughly 1 in 4 adults in the province is now fully vaccinated

Health officials in B.C. reported 75 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, extending the province’s below-100 case trend to six days.

Of the new cases, 17 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 44 are in Fraser Health, one is in Northern Health, 12 are in the Interior Health and a new case is in Island Health. Three new deaths were also reported.

There are a total of 1,111 active infections in the province, confirmed health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Of them, 113 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care,” Henry said. The remaining people infected are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Now, roughly one in four adults in B.C. – 25.9 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

Seventy-six per cent of citizens 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Henry said in a joint statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“In total, 4,652,087 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C. Of them, 1,122,024 were second doses.”

Since the pandemic began, there have been 147,346 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and 1,747 people have died.


