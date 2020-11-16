A padlocked gate is seen outside Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A padlocked gate is seen outside Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

B.C. is reporting a record-breaking 1,959 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (Nov. 16).

The weekend broke single-day records with 654 cases from Friday to Saturday, 659 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 646 cases from Sunday to Monday. Nine more people have died, bringing the pandemic’s death toll in B.C. to 299.

There have been 11 new health-care facility outbreaks. There are currently 181 people in hospital with the virus, 57 of whom are in critical care or ICU.

There have been a total of 22,944 cases since the pandemic began, with 6,279 people currently infected with the virus. Public health workers are currently monitoring 10,928 people.

The majority of the weekend’s cases were in Fraser Health with 1,361 infections. Neighbouring Vancouver Coastal Health had 455, while all other regions had fewer than 100 each.

“The virus is not stopping,” Henry said. “We need to say no to social gatherings.”

Henry defended the province’s lack of mask mandate, noting that most transmission happens in private, indoor settings where an order to wear face coverings would do little.

“Masks should and need to be part of all the plans for businesses,” she said.

“As a community we need to realize those are rules that keep workers safe and keep us safe. We all need to follow those.”

Henry said that while news of a second vaccine candidate showing positive results is encouraging, British Columbians need to continue to hold the line until one is approved and can be distributed. She said that distribution will be guided by an ethical framework developed on a national level, hopefully by spring.

“We’re working on all of those details. It’s logistically challenging,” she said, noting the Pfizer vaccine especially needs to be held at ultra-cold temperatures. The Moderna vaccine can can last longer in a refrigerator than initially thought, up to 30 days. Canada has signed deals for millions of doses of each vaccine candidate, pending approval by Health Canada once all clinical trials are finished.

VIDEO: 2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests

The provincial health officer said that a second lockdown was not currently being considered because places like salons, restaurants, and non-essential stores can operate safely as long as a COVID-19 plan is adhered to.

“We’re in a much different place than we were in April,” Henry said. “But in some ways, we need to be thinking the same vibe as we were in April, and that means thinking about our social gatherings. This virus spreads quite easily in the colder weather, it spreads indoors.”

The key, Henry noted, is to make sure that schools can remain open. There are more than 70 exposure events in Fraser Health schools alone, with four schools in the region having closed down temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters. Whether or not B.C. students will head to winter break earlier than usual is still undecided.

READ MORE: Surrey gym linked to 42 COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: COVID outbreak forces Surrey school to close for two weeks, along with one in Delta

READ MORE: B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Just Posted

The B.C. Coroner has confirmed that Lucille Beaurain, 35, of Kamloops, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in her tent at the Sandy Point campground in Salmon Arm on May 19, 2019. (Kamloops This Week image)
Coroner confirms cause of death of mom at Shuswap campground in 2019

Coroner’s report lists exposure to carbon monoxide fumes in enclosed environment as cause

Michelle Good’s debut book, Five Little Indians, tells the stories of five residential school survivors living their lives and enduring the hardships brought on by trauma. (UBC photo)
Chase author’s debut novel up for prestigious writing prizes

Michelle Good’s Five Little Indians long-listed Giller Prize, Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize finalist

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is reconsidering a return of its mosquito control program for the North Shuswap. (Richard McGuire photo)
CSRD mosquito control being reconsidered for North Shuswap

BC Parks, Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band supportive of program’s return

Braby Motors, Kal Tire, Fix Auto Collision and SASCU staff join Billie Douglas and her family at Kal Tire in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm businesses bring back Christmas vehicle giveaway

Search is on for Shuswap family in need of wheels

The Kamloops Storm (dark jerseys) spoiled the North Okanagan Knights’ Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular-season home opener Sunday, Nov. 15, with a 3-2 overtime win at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Morning Star - file photo)
Storm spoil North Okanagan Knights’ home opener

Kamloops scores 3-2 overtime win Sunday, Nov. 15, at Nor-Val Sports Centre

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Family reluctantly ends ground search for Jordan Naterer. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Ground search for missing Manning Park hiker ends while family continues to look for clues

‘We need something. We need a tent. We need a piece of clothing,’ says mother

Turning Points Collaborative Society praised a new Vernon resident, Hannah, for her generous donation of 15 new sleeping bags Nov. 9, 2020. “This donation was made possible thanks to a North America-wide project called the Garden Outreach Initiative, which is organized through the Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation,” TPCS said. (Facebook)
New Vernon resident donates sleeping bags to homeless

Turning Points Collaborative Society praises new resident for generous donation ahead of winter

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

RCMP. (File photo)
South Okanagan cab driver arrested for alleged sex assault against passenger

Penticton RCMP confirm arrest of two men

Shanelle Connell is from Kelowna, British Columbia. (Contributed)
Kelowna actress debuts in movie shot in Okanagan

Shanelle Connell stars in ‘A Wedding to Remember’

With no fans in the stands, it has been hard on local junior hockey teams. (Western File photo)
Pandemic presents unknowns for Okanagan junior hockey teams

With no fans and a shortened season, owners suffer financially

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

Most Read