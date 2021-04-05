A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Nearly two-thirds of British Columbians are satisfied with the province’s response to COVID-19, a Research Co. poll released Monday (April 5) suggests.

The poll, which was carried out online from March 29 to 30 with 1,000 participants across Canada, measured satisfaction in provincial and federal COVID-19 strategies.

Pollsters found that despite British Columbians’ views of their province’s COVID plan dropping by seven per cent to 65 per cent, they were still more satisfied than any provinces except the Atlantic ones.

At the time the online poll was carried out, the B.C. was already reporting increased COVID cases, although they were still below the record-breaking days late last week. On March 29, health officials reported 2,518 new cases and six deaths over three days, with 840 more reported on Tuesday.

Satisfaction in the Atlantic province’s came in at 72 per cent, while Quebec was just below B.C. at 58 per cent. In Alberta, just 37 per cent were very or somewhat satisfied with their government’s response.

Regarding vaccinations, the results were mixed. Pollsters found that 58 per cent of British Columbians were satisfied with the province’s vaccination plans and phases, while 50 per cent were happy with the pace of vaccinations. Quebec residents were the most satisfied with both their province’s vaccination plans and phases at 64 per cent and the pace of vaccinations at 60 per cent.

As of Monday, seniors ages 72 and up, Indigenous peoples ages 18 and up and people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable can book their first dose, with people aged 71 to become eligible Tuesday. People from 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland have also been able to book an AstraZeneca shot at a local pharmacy starting last week, with about 56,500 total doses available.

READ MORE: Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

READ MORE: London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AstraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

The highest percentage of people willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine were in B.C. with 82 per cent either already vaccinated, definitely willing to get their jab or probably willing to do so. The province with the least number of people either already vaccinated, definitely willing to get their jab or probably willing to do so was Alberta at 73 per cent.

READ MORE: Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Coronavirus

