Prices for gasoline are reaching higher numbers each week and Peace Arch residents are seeking a solution (File photo/Darryl Dyck)

Prices for gasoline are reaching higher numbers each week and Peace Arch residents are seeking a solution (File photo/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. residents crossing border in search of more affordable fuel

Shell gas station in Blaine is seeing more Canadian customers daily

Canadian residents are heading across the U.S. border in growing numbers in an effort to save their wallets from the ever-increasing gas prices in the Lower Mainland.

The cost to put gasoline in the tank has been hitting record-high prices over the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, prices to fill-up in Blaine, Wash. are around $4.86 per gallon, which is $1.635 per litre after conversion to Canadian dollars. By comparison, gas prices throughout South Surrey and White Rock were as high as $2.20 per litre on Wednesday morning (May 11).

The Shell Gas Station, located at 360 D St. in Blaine has been seeing “a lot more traffic of customers coming out of B.C.” in recent weeks, taking advantage of the lower gas prices, Guri Gill, the station’s co-owner, said.

READ MORE: Surging gas prices compound inflation’s toll on Canadians, hurt consumer sentiment

web signature

Gas prices

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Tractor-trailer in Eagle River since May 5 a concern for Salmon Arm trucker
Next story
Live camera captures first Stanley Park blue heron chicks of 2022

Just Posted

2022 Launch-a-Preneur participants Ana Brideau and Erin Messier promote their Beyond the Board business at the May 7 sneak-peek event at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Launch-a-Preneur participants give Shuswap residents sneak peek at business creations

While the snow pack levels are above normal in much of the province, the Okanagan and Nicola regions remain lower than normal, according to the May 1, 2022 statistics. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions

Environmental microbiologist Dr. Natalie Prystajecky with some of her staff members at the BC Centre for Disease Control. Photo: Submitted
Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health

The Ministry of Environment is monitoring a tractor-trailer unit that went off Highway 1 and into the Eagle River near the Enchanted Forest on May 5, 2022. (Ardel Sikora photo)
Tractor-trailer in Eagle River since May 5 a concern for Salmon Arm trucker