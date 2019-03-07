B.C.’s anti-gang unit assists Kamloops RCMP fight drug war

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit seized substantial amount of cash, weapons over nine days

The province’s anti-gang unit was sent to Kamloops to help crack down on the escalating drug war, and its leaders believe they’ve made some progress.

The local RCMP had been dealing with a string of violent incidents believed to be tied to a power struggle among gangs for control of the city’s drug trade. The most recent incident involved a shooting at a North Shore home XXX.

READ MORE: Bomb threats, gunfire, kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops

Over nine days in February, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team seized a substantial amount of cash and weapons, according to a news release issued Thursday.

They stopped 144 vehicles, checked 173 people, and seized a number of different substances they believe to be methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl. More than $48,000 in cash believed to be from the drug trade was retrieved and more than 19 potential weapons.

The Uniform Gang Enforcement Team members are experts in street-level gang and drug activity, said spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, and are not tied to local police so that they can focus more closely on suspicious activities.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says
Next story
B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Just Posted

Shuswap homeowners take pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10 and language centre

Cannabis production company announces plans for Chase facility

Proposed project includes 486,000 square feet building outside of Agricultural Land Reserve

Update: Police continue investigation at rural Shuswap property

Police say investigation unrelated to missing persons

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

School district to host info sessions on curriculum, grad requirements

Parents invited to ask questions, see new curriculum in action

Enterprise Earth to descend upon Kelowna with new sound

The band will take the stage at Fernando’s Pub March 14

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Malakwa eatery to host vintage snowmobile race

Day of retro sled races and live music on March 16 capped off with fireworks display

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

One Man Walking Dead comes to Kelowna stage

The one-man parody show will take place March 23

Most Read