B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 758 Thursday, 10 deaths

B.C. public health teams reported another 758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 10 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily cases dipped below 500 earlier in the week, and have levelled off in recent weeks, raising hopes that the fourth wave that sprang up in August may be receding.

There are 434 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, up 12 in the 24 hours up to Oct. 28, with 155 in intensive care, down two since Wednesday’s total. Four of the deaths were in the Fraser Health region, which has the bulk of the new infections, four in Interior Health and two in Northern Health, for a total of 2,147 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

There has been one new health care facility outbreak, at Tabor Manor in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 33 active outbreaks in B.C. senior care and hospitals.

From Oct. 20-26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.7% of cases. From Oct. 13-26, they accounted for 74.0% of hospitalizations, the health ministry reports. As of Oct. 28, 89.8% (4,160,780) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.9% (3,933,596) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases for Oct. 28 by region:

* 329 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,153 active

• 74 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 676 active

• 108 new cases in Interior Health, 654 active

• 133 new cases in Northern Health, 891 active

