B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

B.C. public health officials added another 287 cases to the COVID-19 total Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,316 in B.C.

There were two additional deaths, and 87 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement Oct. 28. A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country, and a new senior home outbreak was reported at the Progressive Intercultural Community Society assisted living facility in Surrey.

After a steep increase in positive tests over the weekend, with more than 800 cases reported over three days, Henry announced a new order restricting parties and social gatherings in private homes to household members and their “safe six” friends or relatives, identifying weddings, funerals and other private gatherings as key infection sites, particularly in the Fraser Health region.

Henry stopped short of an order for non-medical masks to be worn in all public spaces, calling it an “expectation” that they will be worn in such places as retail stores, malls, offices and on public transit.

