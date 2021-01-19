Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

B.C. reported another 465 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a steady week of infection results and hospitalized coronavirus patients.

The Jan. 19 total includes 83 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 262 in Fraser Health, 21 in Island Health, 61 in Interior Health, 32 in the Northern Health region and six new cases of people who reside outside of Canada. There are 329 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, 70 in intensive care.

There were 12 more deaths reported, for a total of 1,090 since the pandemic began early last year.

There were no new outbreaks reported in the health care system, and the outbreak at Emerald at Elim Village in Surrey has been declared over.

B.C. public health officials reported 584 in the 24 hours up to Saturday, another 445 up to Sunday and 301 up to Monday, a lower total that generally reflects fewer test results completed on Sunday.

B.C.’s vaccine distribution continues, with 92,369 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in B.C. as of Tuesday.

“The vaccines are our path forward to the brighter days ahead,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “However, until that path is wide enough for everyone, we must continue to focus on our individual efforts.”

