Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 daily cases jump to 150 Tuesday, mostly in Interior

Now 783 active infections province-wide as walk-in clinics gear up

B.C. public health teams reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, up from an average of below 100 in recent days.

The Interior Health region saw 95 of those new cases, as it continues to lead the province with more than 400 active infections identified. There are 783 active cases province-wide, up from 695 Monday, but serious illness remains low, with 44 people in hospital, up from 43 Monday, and 22 in intensive care, up from 17 Monday.

There were no new deaths or health-care outbreaks in the 24 hours up to July 27.

The increase in infections comes as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced a series of walk-in vaccine clinics at community centres and vacation stops such as the Tsawwassen ferry terminal and fairgrounds. The effort to increase vaccinations, particularly among younger people, includes “Walk-in Wednesday” on Aug. 4, when all established vaccine clinics will accept eligible people without appointments for first doses or second doses 49 days or more after the first one.

Community clinics are listed on a new health ministry website called VaxforBC.

RELATED: Pop-up vaccine clinics around B.C. taking walk-ins

RELATED: Central Okanagan cases spike, similar to last summer

As of July 27, 80.7 per cent or 3.5 million eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 62.3 per cent or 2.8 million have received their second dose.

The new and active cases by health region:

• 32 new cases in Fraser Health, 196 active

• 17 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 122 active

• 95 new cases in Interior Health, 412 active

• three new cases in Northern Health, 14 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 35 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Vacationers welcome to Osoyoos during wildfire, says mayor
Next story
Follow local evacuation orders, B.C. Wildfire Service urges

Just Posted

The Evacuation Order issued on July 14, 2021, has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for 10045 Adams East Forest Service Road and other properties identified on the map. (TNRD image)
Evacuation order for Momich Lake Wildfire downgraded to alert

Birch Place, the second of three buildings to open in the affordable housing development at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW in Salmon Arm, opened June 1, 2021, with the third building, Cedar Place, expected to open in late fall 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
First of two new BC Housing buildings in Salmon Arm all but full

An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Chase woman facing firearms charge following gunfire at Kamloops hotel

An aerial photo from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
BC Wildfire: ‘Wind is our greatest enemy’ for Okanagan fires