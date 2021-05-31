B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

B.C. public health officials reported a continued decline in COVID-19 infections Monday, as the vaccination program continues to reach more people.

There were 258 new coronavirus cases recorded Saturday, 238 as of Sunday and 212 on Monday, with local travel and indoor dining allowed for the second week. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said caution is still in order, as the incubation period for people exposed during the Victoria Day long weekend would begin showing up as new cases around this time.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that as of May 31, there are 249 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from the high in April of 515, and 78 people in intensive care, down from the high of 183. There were 11 deaths related to the virus since Friday.

The pattern of new infections continued over the weekend, with 394 of the 708 new cases since Friday identified in the Fraser Health region. There were 140 new cases in Vancouver Coastal, 113 in Interior Health, 42 in Northern Health and 18 on Vancouver Island.

Dix said more than 381,000 appointments have been booked for second doses of vaccine, after the increasing supply allowed the province to shorten the interval between shots from 16 weeks to eight starting last week. With children aged 12 and up eligible, B.C. has reached 66 per cent of the province’s population with at least one dose.

Community clinics for second doses where entire populations got a first dose are continuing to open this week, and Henry said an update is coming Thursday for people whose first dose was AstraZeneca vaccine. She said they will be offered a choice for second doses, as studies continue to show positive results of using two different types of vaccine.

Henry reminded people who received a first dose, especially before April 15, to register for a second dose at the provincial website at any time or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week. If they have already registered they will be notified of that and booking of second dose appointments will proceed.

RELATED: Pfizer increases COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada

RELATED: 550 health care workers attending Leafs-Canadiens game 7

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims
Next story
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteer Christina Marusiak, accompanied by Ron Neufeld, waves at a passing motorist on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Traffic travelling 20 km/h over speed limit clocked on residential Salmon Arm road

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol set up speed reader board on 20th Avenue SE

Smoke emanates from a fire above Foothill Road on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Update: Salmon Arm fire chief says Foothill Road fire likely human caused

Firefighters find indications of an encampment at scene

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
113 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Thirteen people currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care

Mandy Wheelwright of Blister Management, and project co-lead Mark Greenhalgh of Misty Mountain Productions, along with Julie Fowler, Paul Crawford, Kate Wattie, Tori Jewell, Matt Rands, Greg Curtis (promoter consultant) have begun the engagement process with potential partners.
Route 97 Culture to improve live music infrastructure in B.C. Interior

Route 97 Culture announces initiative to establish new and unique live music venues

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to a call regarding an alleged assault with a gun on May 26, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP seize baseball bat in reported assault with weapon case

Man, 26, arrested on Sparrow Road property and released under strict conditions

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne was on hand Monday morning, May 31, to observe the lowering of the flags at town hall. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton honours residential school children discovered in mass grave

Mayor Spencer Coyne expresses deep grief over crimes against Indigenous families

Const. Dan Carson (left) and Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey (right) pose with Cops for Kids director Shawna Lundin of Argus Properties Ltd. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mounties on ‘house arrest’ for virtual Cops for Kids fundraiser

Cops for Kids Jail & Bail fundraising event is going virtual this year

Steven Gallagher. RCMP.
Man wanted in connection with Osoyoos pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 29, is wanted for arson and break and enter

Salmon Arm High School class of 1915 or 1916 taken at high water at the wharf. What is the special occasion? Our students are unidentified. Can you help? Email the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the Denis Marshall collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Grad of 1915 – or 1916

Can you identify any of the people in this picture?

This house in Osoyoos caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (Roy Wilmin photo Facebook)
Seven displaced from Osoyoos house fire

Smoke could be seen from Highway 97 and across the lake

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

Most Read