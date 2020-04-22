B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions at the B.C. legislature, February 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

As other provinces prepare to release plans for restoring services and activities in the coronavirus pandemic, B.C. Premier John Horgan is remaining cautious about keeping a lid on risks of COVID-19 transmission.

“What I know for sure is that British Columbians don’t want to give up the progress we’ve made,” Horgan said as he took questions from reporters after his weekly cabinet meeting April 22.

That means non-essential travel continues to be discouraged and provincial parks remain closed to help keep people close to home as spring weather arrives, Horgan said.

He expects to have a province-wide address prepared before the middle of May, but daily developments such as a COVID-19 outbreak at a poultry processing facility in Vancouver this week show how quickly things can change.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCLC re-introduces option to buy advanced tickets amid COVID-19 concerns
Next story
Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Just Posted

Rude, abusive behaviour directed at essential service staff at Shuswap landfills

Lack of respect for staff, regulations, may lead to halting of recycling and yard waste dumping

Shuswap Naturalist Club marks Earth Day, anniversary with tree planting

Club members plant around 24 trees by Blackburn Park shelter

Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the situation could have been a lot worse without the intervention

Salmon Arm offers sand, sandbags for residents who may need to protect property

City staff report no flooding has been reported in the city yet

Askew’s to hold food drives in Salmon Arm

$1,000 donations to kick off food drives two support local foodbank providers

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Light a candle for Gaige: Rutland residents to show support for family grieving death of young boy

18-month-old Gaige Banman died on April 19 after being run over by a vehicle

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Manslaughter charge laid against husband following Osoyoos woman’s death

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of his wife, 61-year-old Tina Seminara

Judge tosses ‘freeman’ lawsuit against Little Shuswap Indian Band

Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan notes hypocrisy of claim, calls it “nonsensical.”

Reservists sequestered at Okanagan army camp

Army seeking to build force of reliably COVID-free soldiers ready to help vulnerable populations.

Column: Ranchers, cowboys and a smallpox epidemic

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

PHOTOS: Photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

The photos will be donated to the Revelstoke Museum and Archives

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is not over yet

Provincial directives are still needed in order to limit scope of pandemic

Most Read