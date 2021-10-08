A drop-in vaccine clinic at Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake, Thursday, Oct. 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A drop-in vaccine clinic at Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake, Thursday, Oct. 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C.’s COVID-19 spread stabilizing, 743 new cases Friday

Five more deaths, three in Fraser Health region

B.C. public health teams confirmed 743 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, continuing a levelling trend that has seen spread of the virus below 800 per day in October.

There are 360 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 8, down from 373 in the past 24 hours, and 137 in intensive care, up five since Thursday’s count. There have been five additional deaths attributed to the coronavirus, three in Fraser Health and one each in Interior Health and Northern Health where hospitals continue to struggle with serious illness.

New health care outbreaks have been declared at Cherington Place nursing home in Surrey and Haven Hill Retirement Centre in Penticton. An outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has been declared over, leaving 17 active outbreaks in senior care and acute care in the province.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 69.4% of cases and from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6 they accounted for 76.7% of hospitalizations. As of Oct. 8, 88.6% (4,107,666) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.2% (3,811,076) received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by health region for Oct. 8 are:

• 265 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,339 active

• 69 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 833 active

• 143 new cases in Interior Health, 1,129 active

• 196 new cases in Northern Health, 893 active

• 70 new cases in Island Health, 717 active

