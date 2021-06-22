Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

B.C.’s first dedicated plasma donor centre opens in Kelowna

The Kelowna location is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada

The first dedicated plasma donor centre in the province opened its doors in Kelowna on Tuesday (June 22).

Located at the Orchard Park Mall, Kelowna’s plasma donor centre — which is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada — is designed to increase source plasma collection and provide Canadians with access to plasma-derived medications.

“The opening of the new plasma donor centre in Kelowna is an exciting time for Canadian Blood Services and the community,” said Janna Pantella, the business development manager at Canadian Blood Services.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our Kelowna blood donors and we know they are ready to carry on the tradition of giving to help meet the plasma needs for Canadian patients. We look forward to welcoming donors through our doors.”

According to Canadian Blood Services, plasma is a protein-rich liquid found in our blood that facilitates the circulation of other blood components throughout the body. Proteins found in plasma play a vital role in producing specialized medicines that are used to treat patients with a variety of life-threatening conditions, which include immune deficiency, bleeding disorders, liver diseases and many types of cancers.

Anyone wishing to donate plasma at the Kelowna location can do so by visiting blood.ca, downloading the GiveBlood app or calling 1-888-2DONATE. The centre’s hours of operation are Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, and Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

READ MORE: BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Former Kamloops security guard wants job back after kicking incident caught on video
Next story
PHOTOS: Eagle River Secondary graduates celebrate under the stars in Enderby

Just Posted

On June 17, RCMP responded to a call from a Salmon Arm resident who said she was being followed by two men who tried to get her into their car. (File photo)
Salmon Arm woman shares frightening experience, encourages others to take precautions

A their June 15 board meeting, North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees voted 4-1 to support, in principle, option E5 of School District 83’s Long Range Facilities Plan. This option includes making the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan and Jackson campuses both Grade 9-12 schools. (File photo)
Decision on Salmon Arm high schools prompts criticism at CSRD board

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian and Tina William lead the Every Child Matters March in Enderby Monday, June 21. (Lyndsey Leon photo)
Hundreds march with Splatsin in Enderby for #215

Kelowna artist Bobby Vandenhoorn recently completed mural of late Canadian rock icon and activist Gord Downie now adorns Brenda Dalzell’s Sicamous business, the Bruhn Crossing Urban Market. (Contributed)
Canadian rock legend, activist Gord Downie inspires Sicamous mural