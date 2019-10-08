The new “Predictive Stop Arm” technology was designed by Seon Designs and the MEI is the first educational facility in the province to use it. (Photo courtesy of MEI.)

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

A new school bus that automatically warns students walking in the path of oncoming vehicles has been unveiled at the Mennonite Educational Institute – the first of its kind in B.C.

“I’m thankful for a team of leaders that are absolutely committed to protecting our children as they make their way to and from school,” said Vijay Manuel, MEI head of schools.

The new technology has been dubbed the “Predictive Stop Arm” and was developed by Seon Designs.

The bus will alert students of drivers failing to stop for its flashing red lights indicating an adjacent crosswalk is in use.

If the bus senses a vehicle passing it will notify students by sounding a loud “Stop! Do not cross” warning over its speakers.

Manuel said the new technology was worth the investment and it has already potentially kept MEI students safe from harm.

“On its very first day of operation PSA protected children in two separate incidents.”

RELATED: 330 scholarships and bursaries awarded to graduating high school students in Abbotsford

RELATED: Chapel to be named in memory of long-time Abbotsford pastor

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Just Posted

Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

‘Unforgettable, irresistible’ soprano featured in HD Live at Met’s Manon

Passionate opera ready to go on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Salmar Classic

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding car that knocked woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat Wild, falter against Express

The BCHL Showcase came with mixed results for the ‘Backs

Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

CP Rail confirms the crew of the train was not injured

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Morning Start: Where does Canada’s education rank globally?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Highways throughout interior BC were covered in snow overnight making driving difficult… Continue reading

Most Read