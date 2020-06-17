Sunlight peeks through the thin Port Gamble forest along the Ewok Trail Loop. Tyler Shuey/Kitsap News Group

B.C.’s health officer says COVID-19 hikes elsewhere serve as cautionary tales

There are 172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,416 people have recovered from the illness.

B.C.’s health minister says the province is working to set up a lab in Vancouver to determine if respirators and other equipment meet safety standards.

Adrian Dix said Tuesday that B.C. is also rebuilding its reserve of personal protective equipment to prepare for a potential second wave of COVID-19 as it explores the possibility of locally made products.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says an increase in cases in some parts of the world suggests local measures to prevent the spread of the illness should not be relaxed too quickly.

Henry says Beijing and the United States serve as cautionary tales for B.C., where COVID-19 cases have steadily declined.

The province reported 11 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 2,756 since the start of the pandemic. One of the new cases was epidemiologically linked to previous cases.

A total of 168 people have died, but no new deaths have occurred in the last four days.

There are 172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,416 people have recovered from the illness.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau
Next story
RCMP locate missing Salmon Arm woman

Just Posted

RCMP locate missing Salmon Arm woman

Woman last seen June 12th found safe and sound

Salmon Arm resident seeks return of stolen elephant

One-hundred pound aluminum statue taken from downtown residence

Morning Start: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Strong winds forecast for Saturday remain a concern for Shuswap Lake flooding

Residents appear to have been well-prepared for the high waters of 2020

Salmon Arm council chambers to reopen June 22 to limited number of people

Council and staff expect interest regarding rezoning application for property near Okanagan Avenue

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

B.C.’s health officer says COVID-19 hikes elsewhere serve as cautionary tales

There are 172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,416 people have recovered from the illness.

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

Vernon farm ready to share new superfruit with community

North BX Haskap Farm readies for berry-picking season amid pandemic

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

The Kelowna teacher also served a five-day suspension last year

Most Read