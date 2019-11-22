B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

The largest catholic archdiocese in B.C. has released a first-of-its-kind report naming nine clergymen with connections to the Lower Mainland who have been criminally convicted or sued for sexual abuse over the last seven decades.

The report, published Friday morning, is the result of an internal investigation with the Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver that first began in October 2018, at the request of Archbishop J. Michael Miller following a disclosure of sexual abuse around the world. The archdiocese serves 443,000 Catholics in the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and parts of the Interior.

Through an analysis of a number of cases, the review committee – made up of two external lawyers and the archdiocese’ lawyer – have found that at least 26 assaults have occurred in the region over the last 70 years.

Ten additional cases involved “consensual adult relationships where, of course, the imbalance of power made them likely to be abusive,” the report reads.

Three allegations currently under review involve active priests. In those cases, the priests were immediately removed from the ministry and an investigation was launched, according to the committee. Only one has been allowed to return to the ministry, the report reads, once it was determined the case did not involve sexual abuse specifically.

Clergymen named in the report are either dead or no longer active priests.

Named abusers include Paul Blancard, born in 1940, who was investigated for an alleged assault of a girl aged six or seven in the 1960s in Burnaby and convicted in 1992 for a sexual assault while he served as a priest in Victoria, as well as Harold McIntee, who was sentenced in the 1990s to two years in jail for the sex abuse of 17 boys over 25 years across B.C., including boys forced into residential schools. McIntee died in 2016 at the age of 86.

Lawrence Edward Cooper, born in 1958, was first accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old he met in 1985 at a Camp Latona on Gambier Island in Howe Sound. The victim reported the abuse in 1994, but Cooper was no longer serving in Vancouver.

In New York, he was accused of having a sexual relationship with an adult parishioner there. In 2002, upon attempting to return to Vancouver, the archdiocese refused his application. In 2012, a lawsuit in connection to the first incident was settled out of court.

John McCann, born in 1928, was convicted in 1991 of six counts of sex abuse of girls under 16 during the 1970s while in New Westminster. He served 10 months in jail and was removed by the archdiocese, but went on to serve as a priest on Salt Spring Island, in Victoria and in Ottawa.

The report says that a number of cases not mentioned are continuing to be dealt with and acknowledges that there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.

In a statement, Miller said no expression of regret can repair the abuse faced by minors and vulnerable adults within the Catholic church.

“Although nothing can undo the wrong that was done to you, I nonetheless wish to offer each of you my heartfelt apology for the trauma, the violation in body and soul, and the sense of betrayal and abandonment by the Church that you feel,” he said. “For those occasions when we failed to protect you or when we were more concerned with the Church’s reputation than with your suffering, I am truly sorry and ask for your forgiveness as I strive to make amends and bind your wounds.”

The report includes 31 recommendations, with a majority focused on creating a seamless reporting process for abuse, as well as ongoing education and training for priests and trauma counselling for victims. Moving forward, Miller said the church will be implementing a group whose sole focus will be putting the recommendations in motion.

Sometime this year, the archdiocese launched an anonymous hotline where victims can report abuse. Beginning next year, it will be launching an office of victim/survivor support for complaints to be received by third-party psychologists and social workers 24-7.

Two independent non-Catholic lawyers have been hired to investigate any future claims, and further review files of priests who have had prior complaints made against them.

