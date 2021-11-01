COVID-19 testing site at Victoria Conference Centre. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases decline over weekend, 25 more deaths

Hospital numbers stable as elective surgery delays continue

B.C. public health teams reported 568 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 470 on Sunday and 332 on Monday, but the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus remains high as hospitals struggle with severe illness.

There were eight deaths in the Fraser Health region for Oct. 30-Nov. 1, seven in Interior Health and five each in Northern and Island Health over the three days. There are also six new outbreaks at senior care facilities since Friday.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
