The first baby of 2023 in British Columbia was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (BC Government)

The first baby of 2023 in British Columbia was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (BC Government)

B.C.’s New Year’s baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley

Wee one at 5 lbs, 10 oz born at 12:02 a.m. at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

The first baby of 2023 came shortly after midnight in Abbotsford and she’s a wee one.

At 12:02 a.m. today (Jan. 1) a baby girl weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces was born at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

“Congratulations to the family!” the B.C. government said in a tweet.

This year the B.C. Lottery Corporation allowed betting on which B.C. hospital would deliver the first baby of 2023.

Anyone who bet $1 on Abbotsford won $10 as the hospital came in at 10-to-1 odds.

READ MORE: Betting open on which B.C. hospital will deliver the first baby of 2023

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BabiesBreaking NewsNew Year's

Previous story
Interior Health region’s first baby born in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Adams Lake (Cstélnec) paddlers finish the July 15 journey from Blind Bay to Adams Lake as part of the 12-day 2022 Pulling Together Canoe Journey. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from July 2022

Playwright and actor Laura Michel, from the Adams Lake band, creates a play focusing on the resilience and strength of those working to preserve languages and culture for future generations. The play ran from June 2 to 11 at Pavilion Theatre in Kamloops. (Photo contributed)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from June 2022

Serena Caner, president of the Shuswap Food Action Society, helps presenter Brad DeMille of DeMille’s Farm Market, both part of the community food resiliency panel at the Southern Interior Local Government Association Conference in Salmon Arm held April 27-29, 2022, as DeMille demonstrates the difference in price between local and imported vegetables. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from May 2022

The cast of the Snowed In comedy tour will be making stops around the Okanagan Shuswap area in January and February, 2023. (Snowed In Comedy Tour/ Facebook)
Snowed In comedy tour making stop in Salmon Arm