Patio space extende along White Rock’s Marine Drive during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Peace Arch News)

Patio space extende along White Rock’s Marine Drive during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Peace Arch News)

B.C.’s pandemic patios need local approval to operate past June 1

Opposition says $440 fee, red tape a business hardship

B.C.’s emergency approval for extra outdoor patio space to keep restaurants and pubs going through COVID-19 restrictions is expiring on June 1, and opposition politicians say the province is making it too difficult to keep them going.

Delta city council first called on the province to make the transition easier when the temporary expanded service areas authorization expires. In a letter to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Delta Mayor George Harvie said the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Registration Branch is requiring the payment of a $440 licence fee, submission of floor plans and referral to the local government that could take months.

“The process is too onerous for small businesses who are already reeling after the devastating financial losses encountered due to effects of pandemic restrictions,” Harvey wrote, asking for an indefinite extension while businesses and municipalities get organized.

When B.C. Liberal MLAs raised the issue in the legislature Monday, Farnworth said the emergency licences have already been extended twice, and local government review is needed for them to be made permanent. Some of the patio extensions are installed on what were traffic lanes, and they can’t be made permanent, he said.

Farnworth said he is aware of lengthy processes in Vancouver for making patio extensions permanent, but in his own community of Port Coquitlam and others, the process is well underway.

RELATED: Free COVID-19 rapid tests available for people 60+

RELATED: B.C. public service staff go to court over being fired

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
House explodes on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton

Just Posted

King’s Christian School senior girls basketball team won three of their four games at the Single “A” Girls Provincials tournament in Kelowna. (Contributed)
King’s Christian School seniors girls basketball team impresses at provincials

Salmon Arm's Natalie Wilkie captures gold March 7 in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing in the women’s 15-kilometre classic-ski race. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie captures gold at 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 12 student Eve Maxwell captured a gold medal, was named Most Outstanding Match and won the Lyndsay Belisle trophy for Most Outstanding Female Wrestler when she and fellow SAS wrestlers competed in the BC High School Wrestling Champions,Feb. 24-26. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Best feeling in my entire life’: Salmon Arm wrestler captures gold at high school championships

Harmandeep Kaur, shown in a family handout photo, died after being attacked last weekend at the Okanagan campus of the University of British Columbia, where she worked as a security guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS-HO
Slain UBCO security guard’s family mourns loss of ‘bubbly, positive’ person