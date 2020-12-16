Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)

Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

After months of planning, a joint forces operation has busted a Victoria and Lower Mainland fentanyl supply chain, seizing $30 million in drugs, cash and firearms, and arresting three men.

The more than 12 kilograms of fentanyl seized in Project Juliet is enough to supply an estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses.

In June, VicPD’s Strike Force team identified an organized crime group trafficking fentanyl in Victoria. It soon discovered the same group was also trafficking in the Lower Mainland – the base for the fentanyl supply chain.

In August, VicPD partnered with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC (CFSEU-BC) and Project Juliet was launched. VicPD focused on Victoria while CFSEU-BC targeted the Lower Mainland.

On Nov. 17, officers conducted a coordinated bust, targeting each suspect.

On the Lower Mainland, officers executed five search warrants on three residential locations and two vehicles. The Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) arrested one suspect at a suite in the 4500-block of Halifax Way in Burnaby. A multi-unit residential building in the 1100-block of Seymour Street in Vancouver and a single family residence in the 15000-block if 80th Avenue in Surrey were also searched. No one was injured during the arrests.

Surrey RCMP, the Vancouver Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and Forensic Identification Unit also assisted.

Their search yielded a kilogram of MDMA, two kilograms of methamphetamine, over ten kilograms of high-concentration fentanyl and evidence of drug re-purposing and packaging for a trafficking operation, including over 100 kilograms of cutting agents. Officers also seized a kilogram of Viagra (sildenafil), $335,390 in cash and three luxury vehicles.

CFSEU-BC also seized two sets of body armour, two carbine-style assault rifles, three shotguns and seven pistols with silencers and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition. They also seized a variety of false identification documents.

READ ALSO: Second driver facing impaired charges after View Royal traffic stop leads to loaded firearms

On Dec. 11, CFSEU-BC executed an additional search warrant at a storage unit in the 1600-block of Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam and seized two sets of body armour, eights firearms, three silencers, multiple magazines and various types of ammunition.

Of the total 20 firearms officers seized, several had been modified to be fully automatic and many had their serial numbers removed.

In Victoria, officers executed four search warrants on three residential locations and one vehicle. The Greater Victoria Response Team (GVERT) arrested one suspect at a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Fairfield Road. A second suspect was arrested in a vehicle in the 900-block of Yates Street. Multi-unit residential buildings in the 500-block of Fisgard Avenue and the 1000-block of View Street were also searched. No one was injured during the arrests.

VicPD’s Community Services Division, CFSEU-BC’s Island Team and VicPD’s Strike Force also assisted with the bust.

In total, officers seized more than one kilogram of cocaine, more than two kilograms of high-concentration fentanyl, more than two kilograms of methamphetamine, and evidence of drug re-purposing and packaging for a trafficking operation, including over six kilograms of cutting agents. VicPD also sized a replica assault rifle and $50,000 in cash.

Of the bulk fentanyl seized, analysis by Health Canada indicates concentrations between 88 per cent and 90 per cent. Once cut for street level distribution, concentrations were still found to be 13 per cent concentration. Typical street level concentrations range between three and five per cent.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

The investigation remains ongoing. VicPD and CFSEU-BC will be recommending drug trafficking and firearms charges against one man from Calgary, one man from Surrey and one man from Vancouver.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Drug bustDrugsGreater VictoriaVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son
Next story
Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

Just Posted

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

Large households, some with more than 15 people, contributed to the spread of the virus on the mountain

The City of Salmon Arm is buying this communication tower in Kault Hill just north of city limits in Electoral Area C for $1 from Corus Entertainment/Global TV as Corus no longer needs it, but it is used for the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm takes over television rebroadcast tower but not for entertainment

City new owner of Kault Hill tower in order to use for water and sewer operations

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations. (Pixabay photo)
Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Small loads of yard waste can still be dumped for free

Karen Oliver, a local artist, is selling off several of her original paintings including “bad hair day” to benefit the Red Barn Arts Centre. (Submitted)
Sale of local artist’s paintings to benefit Sicamous’ Red Barn

A painting will be up for sale each day until Christmas Eve

What We Cooked features recipes submitted by staff, students and community members from Okanagan College’s campuses. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College creates cookbook during COVID to support students

The cookbook features recipes of what the school’s library staff cooked during the pandemic

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

The new case total at McKinney Place is now 57 as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (File photo)
One in hospital, one dead and several sick from COVID at Oliver home

The reason for the rapid spread is four people share a room at McKinney Place

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed

Village was crowned Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

Most Read