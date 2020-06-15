FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

The province’s real estate market showed “encouraging signs of recovery” in May, analysts said, even as it remained down year over year.

In a Monday (June 15) release, the B.C. Real Estate Association said a total of 4,518 residential unit sales were recorded in May, up from 3,284 in April. The average residential price dipped by just under $9,000 to $728,898 from April to May, while total sales dollar volume rose from $2.4 billion to $3.3 billion.

When looking at year-to-year figures, May 2020 residential unit sales were down 45.2 per cent from the year prior, while total sales dollar volume was down 43.5 per cent. The average residential price was up 3.2 per cent from 2019 to $728,898.

“There were encouraging signs of recovery in May,” said chief economist Brendon Ogmundson. “While activity is still far below normal, both sales and listings are up significantly from April’s lows.”

The association said new listings did start to “normalize” in the first week of May, but active listings are still down nearly 24 per cent.

Year-to-date, residential unit sales were down 14.2 per cent compared to 2019, while the average price was up 9.6 per cent to $753,155.

MLS homesales, month-over-month. (BCREA)

READ MORE: Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

READ MORE: B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network
Next story
Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Just Posted

Volunteers needed to sustain, grow Shuswap Community Teaching Garden

Garden site used to host outdoor yoga class, could be used to host other groups, speakers

Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Morning Start: Canada’s lowest recorded temperature is as cold as Mars

Your morning start for Monday, June 15, 2020

Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Salmon Arm couple honoured by Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Kathy and Stu Bradford are among the groups and individuals honoured in BC and the Yukon

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

VIDEO: Recent graduate from Summerland receives Governor General’s Academic Medal

Ivy Hiebert has been recognized for outstanding work while at high school

RCMP searching for missing South Okanagan woman

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on June 7

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Couple apprehended on stolen motorcycle in Okanagan

Man, 36, and woman, 23, charged

Local Lizzie: A letter to the broken-hearted girl trying to find joy

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Kootnekoff: Police brutality in Canada

Lawyer Susan Kootnekoff discusses police brutality, discrimination and accountability in Canada

Most Read