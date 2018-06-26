École Au-cœur-de-l’île is located in Comox, on Vancouver Island. Photo by Scott Strasser.

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

The vice-principal of a French school on Vancouver Island has been sent home pending an investigation by B.C.’s Francophone school district following an incident at the school last week.

Mme. Delphine Guérineauthe is the vice-principal of École Au-cœur-de-l’île, a French school for K-12 students in Comox, B.C.

Last week, a student purportedly soiled themselves and left the ruined underwear in a boys’ bathroom.

Multiple parents have reported that Guérineauthe had male students at the school confirm they were wearing underwear, in an apparent attempt to figure out who had left the soiled garments. Parents claimed their sons had to display the band of their boxers to the vice-principal and were questioned if they were not wearing any.

One mother of two students at the Comox school — who spoke on the condition of anonymity — said she was skeptical about the incident until she heard it from both of her children.

“I thought for sure there had to be more to the story. But the story I heard from both my kids were very similar, so that’s how I knew it was fairly accurate,” she said, adding she was most upset about the lack of communication from the school following the incident.

“The school did not send an email home,” she said. “Unless you went to the school and asked the school yourself, all you had was your child’s version of what happened.”

Two other parents of children at École Au-cœur-de-l’île recounted or confirmed similar versions of events but did not want to speak on the record.

Pascal Cyr, a public relations official with B.C.’s Conseil Scolaire Francophone (CSF) said the school district is now investigating the incident. She said Guérineauthe is not on leave and will not be suspended while the investigation is underway.

“As soon as we were contacted by the principal regarding this situation, the person responsible was sent home,” said Cyr.

“She’s at home until we know more about the situation and we can verify all the facts.”

CSF superintendent Bertrand Dupain wrote a letter to École Au-cœur-de-l’île parents on June 21.

“We have been informed of a delicate situation that occurred at École Au-cœur-de-l’île on June 19, 2018,” reads a portion of the letter, translated into English.

“The security of our students and staff is the priority of the CSF. Please be assured that all necessary measures will be implemented for this purpose.”

The principal of the school, Jeanne Musuku, referred Black Press’s questions to the CSF public relations department. Musuku said the school cannot comment for this story.

Guérineauthe did not respond to an email.

Previous story
Three reported Surrey shootings in four days
Next story
Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Just Posted

Graphic novel set in Shuswap focuses on Japanese internment

Author Michael Kluckner includes his own drawings in Second World War historical tale

Big festival to dance into Salmon Arm

Dancers from North America and abroad invited to Festival 2019 next July.

Shuswap farmers find success with super berry

High Mountain Farm’s haskap berry business continues to blossom

UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

Shuswap storm brief but powerful

More than 11,000 customers lose power in outlying areas of Salmon Arm.

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Lumby author makes fantasy debut

Awakening Arorus is the first in K.M. Lapointe’s The Clann Destayy Chronicles

Vernon councillor dies suddenly

Bob Spiers dies Monday after having served at a regular council meeting, at age 71

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

B.C. coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

Good Samaritans turn in cash found in Coldstream

RCMP looking for rightful owners to money lost in dog park

Most Read