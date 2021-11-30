B.C. sees 358 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 300 in hospital

Daily new cases of COVID-19 reported to B.C. public health, to Nov. 28, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. public health teams reported 358 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a slow decline in spread of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

There were no new deaths or outbreaks in the health care system in the 24 hours up to Nov. 30, after a high rate of serious illness and death in recent weeks. There are currently 300 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infection, down from 303 on Monday, with 104 in intensive care, down from 115.

An outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital has been declared over, bringing the total of active outbreaks in the health care system to five, the lowest in several months. Active outbreaks continue at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge, St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, Laurier Manor assisted living in Prince George, Peace Villa in Dawson Creek and George Derby Centre in Burnaby.

From Nov. 22-28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.2% of cases, out of the fewer than 20 per cent of eligible people aged five and up who are not fully vaccinated. From Nov. 15-28, they accounted for 65.9% of hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 84.8% (4,225,218) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 81.7% (4,069,988) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m.

RELATED: Bars closing across Northern Health region as rules extended

RELATED: B.C. reports its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

New and active cases for Nov. 30 by region:

• 107 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,018 active

• 53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 443 active

• 85 new cases in Interior Health, 552 active

• 56 new cases in Northern Health, 337 active

• 57 new cases in Island Health, 539 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus