John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout)

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

A 66-year-old B.C. man has been sentenced to more than three years in a U.S. penitentiary after getting caught while attempting to smuggle 750 litres of liquid methamphetamine by boat off the coast of Oregon.

John Phillip Stirling, 66, received his sentence inside a U.S. courtroom on Thursday (May 21) after pleading guilty last year to possession-related charges.

In April 2019, Stirling was arrested by U.S. Coast Guard personnel after they spotted a Washington State-registered vessel near Newport, Ore.

Officials tried to communicate, but Stirling would only use the on board radio from inside the vessel and wouldn’t come out.

They boarded the boat, named Mandalay. Stirling, the only person on board, was allegedly showing signs of an overdose, such as “deteriorating speech.” He was taken by helicopter to Astoria, Ore., for medical treatment.

Authorities found 28 jugs each filled with roughly 26 litres of liquid methamphetamine on the boat, as well as a duffel bag containing several plastic-wrapped bricks of pentobarbital – a drug used for animal euthanasia.

This isn’t the first time Stirling has landed himself in prison over the border. In 2013, he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in U.S. federal prison after being caught in 2011 captaining a boat in the Caribbean Sea near Colombia. Roughly 400 kilograms of cocaine was found on board.

After serving his time, Stirling returned to Canada.

After pleading guilty in 2019 to his most recent crime, the 65-year-old filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons claiming that he was not protected enough while in custody from contracting the contagious COVID-19. He has also filed a second lawsuit seeking $30 million from the Chinese government, claiming they caused the virus.

Claims in neither lawsuit have been proven in court.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CourtCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June
Next story
Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

Just Posted

Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

The district has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan

Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Clean fill from Ross Street underpass project will be dumped for free then reused

Shuswap Dance Center students to be featured on big screen at Starlight Drive-In

Spectators will pull in, park and watch the performances from the comfort of their vehicles

COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

BC Housing now has 69 spaces for people vulnerable during pandemic

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Police watchdog investigating Vernon arrest

Watchdog says a man who allegedly resisted arrest was later taken to hospital

Deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

Morning Start: What was the only painting Van Gogh sold in his lifetime?

Your morning start for Thursday, May 22, 2020

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

Most Read