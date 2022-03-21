The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Supreme Court to hear lawsuit over First Nation’s land rights

Suit names federal, provincial governments, logging firm Western Forest Products as a defendant

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation in British Columbia have travelled to Vancouver to mark the start of a lawsuit that asks the court to recognize the nation’s rights and title and put a stop to logging on the land they are claiming.

The lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in 2017 asserts that the B.C. and federal governments have denied Nuchatlaht rights by authorizing logging and “effectively dispossessing” the nation of parts of the territory on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

The legal basis for the suit, which also names logging firm Western Forest Products as a defendant, is listed as the test for Aboriginal title set out in the Supreme Court of Canada’s precedent-setting Tsilhqot’in decision in 2014.

That case recognized the nation’s rights and title over a swath of its traditional territory in B.C.’s central Interior, not only to historic village sites.

In a response to the Nuchatlaht lawsuit filed later in 2017, the B.C. government denies that the nation holds Aboriginal title over the claim area, which includes the northwestern part of Nootka Island.

The nation’s chief at the time the lawsuit was filed said that it had spent many frustrating years at the treaty table and other processes trying to protect its lands and the health of its people.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

IndigenousLaw and justice

Previous story
‘Everyone’s best friend’ dies from toxic drugs in Salmon Arm, sister lobbies for safe drug supply
Next story
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Just Posted

Lori Jenks sits with a photo of her brother Brian Jenks taken as a youth. Lori and her two siblings grew up in Salmon Arm. Brian died in October 2021 due to ingesting fentanyl and benzodiazepine, a victim in Canada’s opioid crisis. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Everyone’s best friend’ dies from toxic drugs in Salmon Arm, sister lobbies for safe drug supply

Kelowna fire truck. (File photo)
Large grass fire near Kelowna airport likely caused by tossed cigarette

The return of the sockeye salmon to the Okanagan Valley watershed is the result of an initiative by the Okanagan Nation Alliance to restore the spawning channel capabilities of the Okanagan River. (File photo)
Flooding inevitable if building beside Okanagan waterways: fisheries biologist

Daniel Panetta and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks will play the Wenatchee Wild in the first round of the 2022 B.C. Hockey League playoffs. Salmon Arm fell 4-1 to the Spruce Kings in Prince George Saturday, March 19, and will close out the regular season at home Saturday, March 26, against Trail. (Chris Fowler Photo)
Spruce Kings slip past Salmon Arm Silverbacks