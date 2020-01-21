(File Photo)

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

A B.C. teacher has been suspended for 15 days and been ordered to take a course on boundaries after swearing at their students and poking one in the stomach.

In a decision released Tuesday by the Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, an unnamed teacher working at a school in B.C. acknowledged their misconduct on a variety of occasions.

The issues started during the summer of 2017, when the teacher used Facebook Messenger to talk about movie recommendations with a student.

The student reported feeling “uncomfortable” with the messages and the teacher was issued a letter by the school district reminding them to not communicate with students outside of an educational setting.

In February 2018, the teacher approached the same student at school, wanting to apologize and asking why the student had reported the Facebook messages. The student said they were affected negatively by the questioning.

During the 2016-17 school year, the teacher pulled a different student’s ponytail and poked them in the stomach, leading the student to report feeling uncomfortable.

The teacher also swore and used an offensive slur in the classroom and used “inappropriate terms of endearment” with female students during the 2016-17 year.

In January 2019, the school district suspended the teacher for 12 days without pay and ordered them to complete a Justice Institute of B.C. course about boundaries. The teacher completed the course and was transferred to a new school.

At an unknown date, the teacher had their teaching certificate suspended for three days by the teacher regulation branch.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

READ MORE: ‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops
Next story
Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Just Posted

January brings record snowfall to Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Up to 800 downed trees removed so far from cross-country ski trails

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

Video: Salmon Arm couple surprised by wily wild cat lurking in coop

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

CSRD green light’s Blind Bay cannabis store, provincial approval required

Public survey shows 55 per cent in favour, 42 per cent opposed to proposed outlet

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

NHL prospects returning to Penticton for Young Stars Classic

After a one-year absence the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic is returning… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

Chase Heat going strong as KIJHL season winds down

Heat will face the Revelstoke Grizzlies in their next home game

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Opt out date for speculation tax looms for Central Okanagan residents

Declaration packages will arrive between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21 and must be completed by March 31

Most Read