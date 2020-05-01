A classroom at a new middle school in Kelowna opened August 2019. (B.C. government)

B.C. teachers vote to accept same pay increase as other unions

Negotiations with BCTF dragged on for a year

After a year demanding more than the two-per-cent cap on annual public union contracts, members of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation have accepted a three-year contract.

The union abruptly agreed to the terms of the contract March 27, after the education ministry announced it was suspending classroom instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The finance ministry announced the ratification May 1, for a a three-year term retroactive to July 1, 2019.

The new deal exceeds the two per cent raise cap in one area, including a one per cent increase this year for the highest-paid teachers in each of B.C.’s 60 school districts.

RELATED: BCTF rejects mediator’s recommended settlement

RELATED: BCTF says teachers will work after spring break

The settlement of the BCTF dispute means about 90 per cent or 300,000 public sector union members are covered by tentative or ratified agreements under what Finance Minister Carole James calls the “sustainable services negotiating mandate.”

Education Minister Rob Fleming has said B.C. public schools are increasing the number of children of essential workers being offered classroom instruction this spring, but full classroom instruction isn’t expected until fall.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title
Next story
New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Salmon Arm resident looks forward to the holy month of fasting all year

Conservation officers investigate after bear shot and later burned in Shuswap gravel pit

WARNING: This story contains an image which some people may find disturbing… Continue reading

Unusual winged visitor makes a stop in the Shuswap

The bird’s few inland nesting colonies are both hundreds of kilometres away

District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Enderby man found after being missing more than a week

RCMP confirmed the 24-year-old has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

COLUMN: Damsel in distress is a humiliating role

Over the past weeks we’ve redefined the word ‘hero.’ It used to… Continue reading

Most Read