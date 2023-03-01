The B.C. government has temporarily banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices. (Black Press Media file photo)

The B.C. government has temporarily banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. temporarily bans TikTok from government-issued mobile devices

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare issued the immediate ban Monday (Feb. 27)

B.C. has temporarily banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices for security concerns.

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare issued the ban on the Chinese-owned short-video app Monday (Feb. 27) by social media.

“Due to national and international concerns that have emerged…regarding this particular platform, and out of an abundance of caution, we feel it is prudent to temporarily ban the use of the TikTok application on government-issued mobile devices as we continue to examine the risks associated with the application,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Effective immediately, the TikTok application will not be permitted on government-issued mobile devices.”

Beare said protection of government data and networks is a top priority for her ministry, adding that B.C. has an expert team dedicated to protecting systems from intrusions and security risks.

Beare issued the ban on the same day as the federal government issued its own ban, which came into effect Tuesday (Feb. 28). Other provinces have followed since.

RELATED: China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities

“We will continue to examine the issue in coordination with our federal and provincial counterparts,” Beare said.

B.C.’s ban is taking place against the backdrop of concerns that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance based in China is sharing user information with the Chinese government. This concern is not new, but has amplified in recent weeks.

It is not clear how many mobile devices the provincial ban affects. Both the BC Liberals and BC Greens have said they will join the ban with the BC Greens said to post a farewell message Wednesday afternoon.

Black Press Media has reached to Beare’s ministry for additional comment.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
B.C. new ‘C-’ budget smacked by province’s top business organizations
Next story
‘Talk to the hand’: Kelowna protest leader refuses to participate in assault trial

Just Posted

This City of Salmon Arm map shows existing and proposed sidewalk patios on city property. Not included are those on private property. On Feb. 27, council entertained requests from Stillfood Bistro and Weekends Restaurant. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Two more sidewalk cafes proposed for one downtown Salmon Arm street

Lumby’s Matthew Leach, right, and guide Chase Henderson of Vernon celebrate their silver medal in men’s Para-Alpine Skiing’s super giant slalom race Wednesday, March 1, at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Facebook photo)
Lumby guided skier glides to Canada Winter Games silver

A Salmon Arm man will be standing trial in January 2024 for offences related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material. (File photo)
Trial set for Salmon Arm man charged with child sexual abuse-related offences

The RCMP Musical Ride performs at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds in 2018. (File photo)
RCMP Musical Ride returning to Salmon Arm for Canada Day performances