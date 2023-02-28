B.C. is making prescription contraception free for everyone under MSP beginning April 1. (AccessBC)

B.C. is making prescription contraception free for everyone under MSP beginning April 1. (AccessBC)

B.C. to become 1st in Canada to give free prescription contraception by spring

Change to coincide with pharmacists gaining power to prescribe

B.C. will become the first province in Canada to provide all residents with free prescription contraception beginning April 1.

Sought after by advocates for years, the government finally made the commitment in its 2023-24 budget released on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

B.C. says it’s investing $119 million over the next three years to ensure everyone under the Medical Services Plan can access contraception products, copper IUDs and the morning after pill at no cost.

Complementing the change will be pharmacists’ new ability to make low-risk prescriptions themselves. This will allow people seeking contraception to head to their local pharmacy instead of waiting for a doctor’s appointment. The new power is expected to come into effect sometime in the spring.

Teale Phelps Bondaroff, co-founder and chair of AccessBC, says the new coverage will improve health outcomes, make life more affordable and reduce stigma around birth control.

“It’s a question of equity.”

He said Tuesday’s announcement addresses the cost barrier, but that there is still more work to be done around increasing access for people in rural and remote area. Phelps said he’d also like the province to turn its attention to access to abortion.

Still, the change is welcome news for Phelps, who’s been fighting for free contraception for six years. He said he hopes it inspires other parts of North America to do the same.

“B.C. is now a beacon of hope for reproductive justice.”

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budgetHealthcare

Previous story
Canadian Dental Association releases recommendations for feds on dental care
Next story
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Just Posted

Brodie Wilkinson is the inventor of the Big Spoon Pillow, which helps users spend some comfortable cuddle time together. (Contributed)
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Copper Island Cannabis Co. has submitted an application to the province for a non-medical cannabis retail store at 1245 Trans-Canada Hwy. in Sorrento. (CSRD/Google image)
Public input wanted on cannabis store proposed to go along Highway 1 in Sorrento

City council decided on Feb. 27 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW, across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm, must be moved by March 15. (Martha Wickett /Salmon Arm Observer)
Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises