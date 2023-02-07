Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It will become a paid statutory holiday in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. making National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid stat holiday

Provincial legislature passed first reading of new legislation Tuesday morning (Feb. 7)

British Columbians will get a paid day off on Sept. 30 to help mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation going forward.

Minister of Labour Henry Bains introduced the legislation Tuesday (Feb. 7), with the first reading receiving unanimous consent.

Sept. 30 became a federal holiday in 2021 and coincides with Orange Shirt Day, which commemorates the historic and current impacts of Canada’s residential school system on Indigenous people.

The day became a federally recognized holiday following a recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories and Nunavut are the only jurisdictions other than the federal government that currently recognize Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday.

More to come…

