A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. moving to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 50 and up

Email, text message notifications going out in the next week

People aged from 56 and 50 who are registered with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program can expect to receive an invitation to book appointments over the next week, the health ministry said Friday.

The age-based program is accelerating as the province prepares for a large increase in vaccine supplies in May. As of Friday, April 30, registerd people aged 56 and up can begin booking. It goes down in age by one year each day until next Thursday, when age 50 and up can arrange appointments at clinics set up around the province.

Registration can be done online here any time or by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-833-838-2323.

To register online, people need their personal health number (found on their CareCard or on the back of a driver’s licence or BC Services card), postal code, first and last name, date of birth and an email address that gets checked regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages. People who do not have a personal health number can register by phone or in person. Translations are available in more than 140 languages over the phone.

RELATED: Road checks for non-essential travel take effect in B.C.

RELATED: B.C. bending the curve down for COVID-19 variants

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 10,969 since the pandemic began

The Salmon Arm ReStore is set to open and will hold its official ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1. (Photo contributed)
Habitat for Humanity ReStore set to open in Salmon Arm on May 1

Official ribbon cutting to take place at 11 a.m.

District of Sicamous staff are working on a Good Neighbour Policy to help address unsightly premises, noise, nuisance properties and rodent infestations. Last year, residents in the community raised concerns about an escalating rat population. (File photo)
Sicamous bylaw update to help address unsightly properties, rodent infestation

Staff given the go-ahead to work on Good Neighbour Bylaw

A development permit application for 109 Finlayson St. proposes the addition of a patio and playground area for a food truck. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council supports development permit for food truck on district property

Applicant wants to add patio and playground to lot on Finlayson Street

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board gave first reading to proposed zoning and official community plan amendments for Gateway Lakewiew Resort in the North Shuswap. The CSRD is requiring the applicant to host a public information meeting. (Google Maps image)
Public meeting required on bylaw amendments for North Shuswap recreational property

Gateway Lakeview Resort application pursuing support for up to 375 sites

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Fire crews responding to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult along Highway 97 in Kelowna on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Several suspicious dumpster fires prompt Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP investigation

Kelowna RCMP said there has been a significant number of dumpster fires in the city

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Most Read