Premier David Eby has announced a new streamlined process to speed up housing developments in British Columbia. (Screencap)

B.C. to overhaul approval process for building houses in hopes of increasing supply

Eby made the announcement Monday morning in Vancouver.

The province is overhauling the permit process for constructing new homes in its latest measure to bolster the crisis-level housing demand in B.C.

Premier David Eby called the new process a “one-stop shop” approach, which will effectively eliminate the need for multiple applications across multiple ministries when a company is wanting to build a new house.

Currently, the process includes permits related to riparian area approvals, water licences, transportation approvals, road rezonings, contaminated sites and requirements for heritage inspections.

The new process will streamline this into a single, coordinated approach, Eby said.

Land and Resource Minister Nathan Cullen and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon joined Eby for the announcement Monday morning (Jan. 16) in Vancouver.

The province will be hiring for 42 new full-time positions as part of this initiative.

More to come.

