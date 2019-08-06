B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Just before the Greater Vancouver Zoo closed at 7 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were called to a frightening scene.

A mother and her two-year-old daughter Sophia were celebrating B.C. Day with a trip amongst the zoo when something went terribly wrong.

A bear was able to get near enough to the toddler to bite her arm, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman.

The mother and child were rushed by air ambulance to hospital.

Sophia has since been transferred to BC Children’s Hospital, confirmed Neuman. The status of her condition is not yet known.

Visitors to the zoo were surprised to hear the news. Jennifer Bauer came up from Bellingham with her daughter Emma.

“It’s terrifying “ she commented. Bauer said the incident underlines the need for parents to keep a close eye on their children.

She also expressed concern about the bear being put down.

“I would be kind of sad.”

Aldergrove resident Devoni Wennerstrom, who was there with her three children, was puzzled that the child was able to get that close.

“There are two sets of fences,” Devoni related.

“We tell our children to stay away from the farthest fence – it’s just common sense.”

RCMP are in the midst of conducting an investigation on the matter, as well as B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS), said Neuman.

[Story continues below Tweet]

tweet

Police met with BCCOS promtly on Tuesday afternoon to determine “if a criminal investigation is warranted,” added Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Conservation officer Jack Trudgian said he could not comment on the case beyond saying their investigation was completed and a report would be filed.

He did not respond, when asked, if a decision has been made about the fate of the bear.

Currently, the zoo has one grizzly bear and five black bears on its 12-acre property at 5048 264 St. in Aldergrove. There have been no confirmations as to which type injured the toddler.

A spokesperson from the zoo has denied a request for comment as of yet.

The zoo was open during its usual morning hours Tuesday.

Previous story
Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group
Next story
Time of essence as Fraser River slide blocks spawning salmon, feds say

Just Posted

Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

Both blazes less than a hectare in size, lightning the suspected cause

Former Shuswap woman surprised to find ballpark sign stands test of time

Recent visit to Scotch Creek’s Imai Ball Park a rewarding homecoming for Karen Vandenberg

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Salmon Arm firm receives funds to develop mushroom-picking robot

Technology Brewing Corporation is receiving $50,000 through the Agritech Innovation Challenge.

Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

From Salmon Arm to Penticton, people caught a glimpse of the celestial spectacle.

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Health: The myth of degenerative diseases

A column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Most Read