John Nuttall, left, and Amanda Korody, leave jail after a judge ruled the couple were entrapped by the RCMP in a police-manufactured crime, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday July 29, 2016. British Columbia’s Appeal Court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. top court upholds stay of proceedings in Canada Day bomb plot

Appeals court issues scathing ruling against the RCMP in the case of John Nuttall and Amanda Korody

A B.C. couple who planted pressure cooker bombs on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature on Canada Day 2013 is free to go, after the BC Court of Appeal upheld a ruling that stayed their charges and said police had “pushed” the pair to commit the crime.

In a stinging decision on Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Bennett said the RCMP “did everything necessary to facilitate” John Nuttall and Amanda Korody’s plans when they provided them with explosive material they could not have gotten on their own.

Bennett said police “went far beyond investigating” when they “manufactured” the bomb plot.

“I therefore agree… that the overall conduct of this investigation was a travesty of justice,” Bennett wrote.

The decision upheld part of the earlier ruling from Justice Catherine Bruce that stayed proceedings against Nuttall and Korody, who were living in Surrey in 2013. Bruce’s ruling led Crown to appeal the decision earlier this year.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advocates say Accessible Canada Act is too weak to be effective

Just Posted

Salmon Arm seeks grant to study alternative water sources

Review of options encouraged in case of catastrophic incident involving Shuswap Lake

Commercial semi catches fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The highway is open to alternating traffic in the area

Let the spirit of a Shuswap Christmas shine

Celebrate the season with activities for families and children of all ages

Update: Natalie Wilkie earns silver medal at Para Nordic World Cup

Salmon Arm Paralympian adds a medal to her fourth place finish in Finland

Securities commission probe includes company planning to grow cannabis in Shuswap

Liht Cannabis Corp states it’s doing internal investigation, welcomes BC Securities Commission probe

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. top court upholds stay of proceedings in Canada Day bomb plot

Appeals court issues scathing ruling against the RCMP in the case of John Nuttall and Amanda Korody

Advocates say Accessible Canada Act is too weak to be effective

The government pledged $290 million over six years towards implementing the act

Enderby gives green light to pot shop

Non-medicinal pot shop now seeking licence from province

B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

Truck hijacker enters more than a dozen guilty pleas

David Chappell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to more than a dozen charges

UBCO professor’s study could spare cancer patients from radiation’s side effects

Her research has drawn a connection of Chromosome 6 genes to fibrosis susceptibility.

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Most Read