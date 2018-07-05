Ryker Gamble was one of three travel vloggers who died at Shannon Falls on July 2. (Facebook)

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Friends have identified the three hikers killed when they were swept away at Shannon Falls near Squamish this week.

Megan Scraper, described by friends as “sweet and lovely,” was swept into a pool 30 metres below the one she was in at the falls on Tuesday. Ryker Gamble and Alexey Lyakh tried to save her, but were themselves swept away.

The cousin of a man who fell into the pool of a waterfall north of Vancouver says Charles Ryker Gamble died trying to help his friend.

Rob Mangelsdorf says the 30-year-old Gamble, who grew up in Richmond, B.C., died the way he lived — by being selfless and always helping others.

He says Gamble’s older sister and the rest of his family are trying to cope with the death of a man who lived life to the fullest.

RCMP Cpl. Sascha Banks said the bodies of the three hikers were recovered on Wednesday evening.

The trio were all members of High On Life, a popular YouTube travel vlogging channel known for daring stunts out in nature.

Gamble and other members had gotten in trouble with U.S. authorities in 2016, when rangers said they walked onto a “geothermal feature” in Yellowstone National Park.

“We are human, we make mistakes, we accept the consequences, and we move forward. We recognize we have to hold ourselves accountable to a higher standard. We have a lot of light to share with the world and that’s what we will keep doing. We’ve come so far now and there’s so much more ahead,” the group wrote on their website at the time.

– with files from The Canadian Press

