B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

On Feb. 27, 2020, RCMP in Burnaby caught a truck driver with a third passenger in the back, sitting on a child’s car seat. (RCMP handout)
On Feb. 25, 2020, RCMP in Burnaby caught a truck driver with a second passenger sitting on a wood block. (RCMP handout)

Mounties are reminding truck drivers that neither a wood block – nor a child’s car seat – are appropriate replacements for legal passenger seats in rigs or any other vehicles.

RCMP in Burnaby conducted a number of commercial vehicle safety stops this week in the city and took to social media to highlight some of the infractions officers found.

On Thursday, police officers stopped a truck in South Burnaby only to find a passenger sitting on a block of wood. The driver was issued three tickets for five violations and slapped with a $1,018 fine. The truck was “placed out of service” and towed.

Then on Friday, officers stopped another commercial truck after finding three passengers in a two-passenger rig. The extra adult passenger was using a child booster seat on the floor of the vehicle, police said.

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

While the driver was issued a $598 ticket, the extra passenger left the truck and took the SkyTrain.

Mounties called the blitz a “a resounding success,” and said more details on further incidents will be released Monday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court
Next story
B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Riskier fare sought for Shuswap Theatre festival

Preparations underway for 2020 Theatre on the Edge

Music like air to Salmon Arm’s Sandy Cameron

Jazz musician thrives on making music with others.

Salmon Arm resident recognized for dedication to forest industry

Nominations spoke at length to John Drew’s passion for forest management

Column: Africa is a wise teacher

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Silverbacks’ Hirose named to All-Star squad

Veteran defenceman coming off an impressive 2019-2020 season.

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

Two separate truck drivers were handed fines for illegal passenger seats in Burnaby

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

Guidelines lay out the precautions health-care workers should take when assessing and treating the new coronavirus

VIDEO: B.C. Liberal MLA Rich Coleman announced retirement after six terms

After 24 years, he says it’s ‘time to hang up the skates”

Developer of RV resort west of Revelstoke ordered to stop selling lots

The Superintendent of Real Estate has serious concerns that buyers may not receive their purchase

Police dog located accused murderer in dumpster near West Kelowna crime scene

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

Police dog located accused murderer in dumpster near West Kelowna crime scene

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

Most Read