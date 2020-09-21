Cannabis plants are seen in Sainte-Eustache, Que., Wednesday, February 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

The B.C. government says it will launch three cannabis programs over the next two years to help small and Indigenous growers compete with larger rivals.

A farm-gate program would allow growers to sell their products at stores located at their production sites.

Another program would allow small cannabis producers, licensed by Health Canada, to deliver cannabis directly to authorized retailers.

The government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy.

Both programs are expected to launch in 2022, a year after the province hopes to start an initiative that will highlight cannabis from Indigenous producers in stores and online.

The province says the changes were prompted by suggestions from growers, Indigenous leaders and other stakeholders.

The Canadian Press

cannabisIndigenous

