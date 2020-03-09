Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 at the B.C. legislature. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C.’s first fatality from the COVID-19 coronavirus was a patient at a North Vancouver care home, as the provincial total number of cases has risen to 32.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that one of the residents of Lynn Valley Care Centre has died, as the number of infected people grows since a staff member tested positive for the new strain that has spread around the world. A second B.C. health care worker has also tested positive, and is in isolation at home the Fraser health region.

The deceased is a man in his 80s with a number of underlying health conditions. The other resident of the care home is a woman her 70s, who is in stable condition.

B.C. has identified two cases of “community transmission” so far, the health care worker at North Vancouver and a woman visiting from Seattle, where community cases have been the most commonly identified in North America. There have been no identified cases in northern B.C. or Vancouver Island as of Monday.

Another two positive tests from people returning from overseas travel have also been recorded. One returned from Iran, where the outbreak has been traced to half of the B.C. cases so far. The other returned from Italy, the first such transmission in B.C., and both are in isolation at home in the Vancouver Coastal health region.

Henry said people who are feeling ill, even with a cold, should stay home or keep their children at home until they feel better. The possibility of school closures is being considered, but there is a concern that students may congregate in other areas, without the supervision they would have at school, she said. Cleaning and hand washing is being stepped up at schools.

Henry repeated her advice to people not to travel on cruise ships, as U.S. officials dealt with an outbreak on the Grand Princess off San Francisco. The ship has 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 on board, among 3,500 people from 54 countries. Global Affairs Canada is preparing to screen and isolate the 237 Canadians on board for at least the 14-day incubation period of the virus.

Cases confirmed by testing at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control have begun coming in larger groups in the past week, as international officials monitor a possible pandemic where travel and other restrictions no longer contain it.

Henry announced Saturday that six new B.C. cases included two residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, identified after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A woman in her 50s, the staff member has no recent travel history.

RELATED: Canadians coming off cruise ship docking at Oakland, CA

RELATED: Scientists prepare to test COVID-19 vaccine

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Just Posted

Uptown Animal Hospital aims to offer stress-free care for cats and dogs

Veterinarians Kirsten Riphagen and Taryn Cass hope to open doors in the spring

Salmon Arm family get private time with Stanley Cup before return to Children’s Hospital

The Langdon family got to see the cup before their son Jaxon had to be back in Vancouver for tests.

Okanagan junior lacrosse league adding two teams

Armstrong Shamrocks return with Shuswap connection; Kelowna Kodiaks join TOJLL as expansion team

Fleet-fingered string band, the Slocan Ramblers to visit Salmon Arm

The group will be playing at the Nexus at first on March 25

IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Event-goers were treated to a viewing of the Stanley Cup and live entertainment

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Total number of permits so far this year considerably lower than in same period of 2019

Okanagan couple top farmers’ market vendors

Spallumcheen’s Om Naturale named Vendor of the Year at B.C. Farmers’ Markets conference

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

LETTER: Gardens should be encouraged

I have a good sized vegetable garden and a large box which my son built

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Gas is as cheap as 112.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Snapshot: Shuswap pasta engineers take first place

Eagle River Secondary students construct winning bridge

Most Read