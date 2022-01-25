B.C. vaccine card order extended to June 30 as Omicron spreads

Results on booster vaccines from B.C., the U.S., Japan and South Korea is confirming the effectiveness of third doses of vaccine in preventing infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Henry announced Jan. 25 that while the spread of infections continues to decline in B.C., the vaccine card for access to restaurants, fitness facilities and other indoor spaces is being extended to June 30, for people aged 12 and older. One restriction being eased is on youth sports tournaments, which can resume effective Feb. 1. Adult tournaments remain prohibited.

Henry reviewed the latest isolation orders Jan. 25, as B.C. approaches the second anniversary of the first confirmed case on Jan. 28, 2020. Double-vaccinated adults and children aged 18 and younger who experience fever, cough and other respiratory symptoms should isolate for five days. For the following five days, if fever and other symptoms subside, people can go to work, school or other activities but should be cautious because they may still shed virus, Henry said. Unvaccinated people with symptoms should isolate for 10 days because they shed more virus.

RELATED: Half of Canadian kids 5-11 not yet vaccinated for COVID-19

RELATED: Canadians must show proof of vaccination to enter U.S.

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus